Authorities arrest Alabama man in Alaska after January 6 riot

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent rioters storm the Capitol, in Washington. New details from the deadly riot of Jan. 6 are contained in a previously undisclosed document prepared by the Pentagon for internal use that was obtained by the Associated Press and vetted by current and former government officials. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Court documents filed in federal court say an Alabama man accused of using pepper spray and throwing a metal rod at law enforcement protecting the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection has been arrested in Alaska.

The FBI took Christian Manley into custody Friday in Anchorage.

Manley faces several charges, including assaulting or resisting officers using a dangerous weapon and civil disorder.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Manley. It was not immediately clear what ties, if any, Manley has to Alaska.