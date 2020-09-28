Austinville Elementary to return to in-person learning Tuesday

DECATUR, Ala. – Austinville Elementary School will return to in-person learning Tuesday, September 29, according to Decatur City Schools officials.

According to Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield, a staff member at the elementary school tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. He said there are currently 49 students and 16 staff members in quarantine due to close contact with the staff member. He said of the 16 staff members, three were in-person teachers.

Satterfield said staff members in quarantine include the reading/math coach, library staff, intervention staff, front desk staff, EL staff and a substitute.

Anyone with questions or concerns should contact the school nurse or the DCS nurse on call at 256-318-2171.