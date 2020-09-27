Austinville Elementary School holding virtual classes only Monday

DECATUR, Ala – Austinville Elementary School will hold virtual classes only Monday, according to Decatur City Schools officials.

According to Dwight Satterfield, deputy superintendent of school safety/student services, a staff member at the elementary school tested positive over the weekend. That positive test result prompted quarantine procedures for 12 staff members including the principal.

Satterfield says all students are expected to login to virtual learning Monday. He says he hopes in-person learning will resume Tuesday.

As of Friday, the school system had 7 active student cases and 134 students were quarantined. There were zero staff positive cases and 12 staff members in quarantine.

Satterfield says the positive case over the weekend brings the total positive cases among staff in the district to one and resulted in a total of 25 quarantined staff members. He says the number of quarantined staff members could change as early as Monday.