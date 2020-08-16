August 16 is National Roller Coaster Day!

If you’re a roller coaster lover, Sunday is your day.

August 16 marks National Roller Coaster Day, commemorating the first vertical loop roller coaster, which was patented by Edwin Prescott on this day in 1898.

The oldest roller coasters are believed to have originated from the so-called Russian Mountains built in the 17th century that were made of ice hills and wood.

For years, Coney Island was believed to be the birthplace of the first roller coaster in the United States – in 1884.

But it turns out inventor J.G. Taylor may have opened up the first roller coaster at Rocky Point, Rhode Island in 1872.