Auburn University suspends international travel due to COVID-19

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn University officials have announced they are asking all students that are currently traveling abroad with school programs to return to the United States due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

They are also suspending upcoming official international travel for students, faculty, and staff until further notice.

Officials say they are taking the action out of an abundance of caution for safety and following CDC guidance that asks institutions of higher education to consider postponing or canceling upcoming student foreign exchange programs.

University officials say the recall will begin immediately and will be undertaken as carefully as possible.

“Our number one goal is the safety and well-being of our students,” said Bill Hardgrave, Auburn’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “We are aware of how this recall impacts programming for those students currently abroad and for those who have trips planned in the coming months. We are making provisions for students affected to continue their coursework.”

The University of Alabama, UAH and Jacksonville State University officials have also made announcements about canceling university-sponsored travel to China.