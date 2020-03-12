Auburn University says students should stay off campus after spring break

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn University students are on spring break this week, but once it’s over they’ll be staying off-campus due to coronavirus concerns.

The university said Thursday it will transition to remote instruction beginning March 16 and will continue until April 10. Students are being asked to refrain from returning to campus after break.

The move comes a day after Samford University announced it was going to remote instruction.

“The Auburn Family faces many unknowns about this virus,” said Auburn University President Jay Gogue. “We are taking these unprecedented steps based on our utmost concern for the health and well-being of Auburn students, faculty and staff. In the meantime, we continue working with public health and emergency preparedness officials to make decisions in the best interest of the campus community and to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The closure includes canceling sporting events and suspending domestic and international travel through April 10.

Dining facilities and residence halls also will be closed, and officials said arrangements will be made for international students and others who cannot return home. Any student who lives on campus and feels it’s necessary to return and collect personal items is asked to contact the Office of University Housing at housing@auburn.edu.

The university medical clinic would remain open, but people with COVID-19 symptoms are asked to call the clinic at 334-844-9825 before visiting.

The university said it would determine later whether students will return for the rest of the spring semester, as well as make decisions on spring commencement, summer study abroad programs and other activities.

In the meantime, the university said other operations would continue as normal.