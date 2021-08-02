Auburn University requiring masks starting August 3rd

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn University has joined the growing number of schools in Alabama that will require masks this upcoming school year.

The university announced that masks must be worn inside all Auburn University buildings and on university transportation including Tiger Transit starting on Tuesday, August 3.

All students, faculty, staff and visitors must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Masks will not need to be worn when eating inside a campus dining hall, in open-air sports venues, in dorm rooms with a roommate or at the Recreation and Wellness Center.

Auburn said the new policy comes after the latest guidance from the CDC, university medical staff, local health officials and the Alabama Department of Public Health.