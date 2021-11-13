Auburn University removes mask requirement for vaccinated individuals in most buildings

AUBURN, Ala. — Starting Monday, November 15, vaccinated students and staff members at Auburn University will no longer be required to wear masks in most campus buildings.

The university released a statement announcing the new policy on Friday.

The new policy states that masks will still be required, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, on the Tiger Transit and in health care settings like the student and employee pharmacies, pharmaceutical care center, and the Medical Clinic and College of Veterinary Medicine clinics.

Other areas on campus may also be marked as “mask required” through university signage.

Those who aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will still be required to wear masks on campus at all times, except for the following areas:

When alone in an office (not common spaces) with floor to ceiling walls and a closed door

When eating or drinking and maintaining social distancing

In residence hall rooms with roommates or alone

When exercising in the on-campus recreation center

Outdoor areas that do not involve long periods of close contact with other unvaccinated individuals

Faculty members may still require masks or face coverings in individual classrooms.

The new policy doesn’t apply to Auburn University at Montgomery, which has its own pandemic plan in regards to masking and vaccinations.

For more information related to Auburn’s COVID-19 plan, visit the college’s COVID-19 Resource Center.