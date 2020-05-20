Auburn University partners with Radiance Technologies to offer employees an online MBA

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University’s Harbert College of Business has partnered with Radiance Technologies to provide the company’s employees with the ability to pursue higher education with an online MBA.

Radiance has employees across 12 states who will be eligible to earn an Auburn Online MBA beginning in the fall 2020 semester. The release from the university says Radiance is paying 100 percent of the tuition and fees in order “to build the next generation of leaders.”

“We hope employee-owners take advantage of this opportunity as Radiance is committed to promoting professional development and higher education,” said Radiance CEO Bill Bailey.

This is not the only partnership Auburn has formed with Radiance. In 2019, Radiance University partnered with the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering’s Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering to offer an online Master of Engineering Management degree.

The new partnership will expand the education offerings to Radiance employees.

Through the partnership, Auburn says a new cohort instructional model will be developed featuring streaming technology to share live classroom lectures with students. Employees enrolled in the program will also have the benefit of periodic, face-to-face instruction in Huntsville, Ala. from visiting Auburn faculty and staff.

“It is exciting and rewarding to develop a new cohort instructional model that provides flexibility and convenience for our employee-owners who have full-time jobs and families,” said Lane Fabby, chancellor of Radiance University.