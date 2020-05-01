Auburn University asking spring graduates to submit a photo for mosaic of 2020 spring graduates

AUBURN, Ala. – With many spring commencements canceled, universities are finding new ways to recognize their graduating seniors.

Auburn is asking all their spring graduates to submit a photo to contribute to a photo mosaic on the University’s commencement website. When finished, the 4,500 graduates’ pictures will take the shape of the interlocking AU.

In addition, the University’s president will send a commemorative gift, including a mortarboard, tassel, and two printed commencement programs, an official alumni association pin, and more. If you’re an Auburn spring graduate, you can expect one of these boxes in the mail starting next week.