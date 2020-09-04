Auburn student center to honor Georgia chief justice

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The student center at Auburn University is being named in honor of the chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court, Harold D. Melton.

Trustees voted Friday to name the campus building for Melton, who was the first Black person elected student body president at Auburn.

The move comes as the university is trying to address diversity issues.

Melton graduated from Auburn in 1988 after studying Spanish and international business. He graduated from the University of Georgia law school and has served on the state’s Supreme Court for 15 years.