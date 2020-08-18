Auburn Police to address Safer at Home non-compliance

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Division says they will be more actively enforcing the statewide Safer at Home Health Order after the Auburn community showed an “increase in a lack of compliance.”

Over the last few months, officials say the City of Auburn’s Public Safety Department has been focused on educating the community and raising awareness about what the Safer at Home Order’s requirements are.

In the last week, the department says they have received multiple complaints and a lack of compliance in the city has been noticed. In response, Auburn Police will be issuing non-traffic citations that could result in fines for violations.

“As always, many of our citizens serve as an example in this effort,” said Public Safety Director Paul Register. “It is our desire that others will comply and help keep enforcement actions to a minimum. We greatly appreciate the public’s cooperation as we work together to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in our community.”

The Division says that Patrons and Business Owners should remember:

All businesses, government offices or other establishments open to the public should take all reasonable steps to protect their customers, constituents or guests by encouraging face coverings and maintaining six feet between individuals. (Section 6 of the order)

All non-work-related gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between people from different households are prohibited. (Section 4 of the order)

Bars and nightclubs should ensure that crowd size is capable of ensuring six feet between all patrons whether seated, playing games or otherwise. (Section 19 of the order)

All individuals should wear a mask if they are within six feet of another person not from the same household. (Section 2 of the order)