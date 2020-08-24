Auburn Police charge multiple suspects from Montgomery with robbery, other charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police have multiple suspects charged in robbery case, all from Montgomery. Three of the individuals involved in the case are juveniles, one as young as 15.

Police say on Aug. 24, Christopher Deundrea Johnson, Demetrie Devontay Givens, and a 15-year-old were arrested on a variety of charges. Johnson and Givens were both charged with Robbery 1st Degree, Burglary 1st Degree, Theft of Property 1st Degree, and Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree.

The 15-year-old was charged with Robbery 1st Degree, Burglary 1st Degree, Theft of Property 1st Degree, and Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit. Officers say the arrests come after they were called to a reported robbery around 1:30 a.m. on South College Street.

A single victim told police that multiple suspects had confronted them with guns and demanded their property, stealing it from inside. When police arrived, the suspects fled. One individual was captured at the scene, while tow more were located fleeing the scene in a car.

Hours later, a fourth suspect, Trequan Levell Couch, 18 of Montgomery, was seen by police driving near a different part of South College Street. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, Couch fled, leading to a police chase.

Auburn Police say they were assisted in the chase by Alabama State Troopers and, later, the Montgomery Police Department, until the pursuit ended in Montgomery and Couch was detained. He was then identified as a participant in the robbery in Auburn.

Couch was charged with Robbery 1st Degree, Burglary 1st Degree, Theft of Property 1st Degree, Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree and Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer and arrested, police say.

Two 16-year-olds in the vehicle car with Couch were also found to have traveled to Auburn to assist him in evading law enforcement. Police say additional investigation showed them that the car was reported stolen from Millbrook, Ala. and one of the juveniles was charged with Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree.

Both 16-year-olds that were with Couch were released to their guardians, while the 15-year-old was taken to the Lee County Youth Development Center. Givens and Johnson are being held at the Lee County Jail on a $133,000 bond each, while Couch is held on a $140,000 bond.

The names and photographs of the three juveniles have not been released at this time.