AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — Auburn University trustees have named engineering dean Chris Roberts as the school’s 21st president, selecting him to replace the retiring Jay Gogue.

Roberts has been dean of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering since 2012. He was left as the lone candidate for the presidency in January after two other candidates refused to visit campus unless they were guaranteed the job.

He was officially named president at Friday’s Board of Trustees meeting. He has been part of the Auburn faculty for 28 years.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to be named the next president of Auburn University,” Roberts said in the university’s announcement of his appointment. “Having called Auburn home for the past 28 years, I feel privileged to lead this distinguished university as we pursue even greater levels of impact and excellence. I would like to express my appreciation to the faculty, staff, students, alumni, Auburn University Board of Trustees and community for entrusting me with this responsibility. I look forward to working with the Auburn Family to build upon our strong foundation as we advance towards our goals and aspirations for the future.”

Roberts earned his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Missouri and advanced degrees from the University of Notre Dame. He began his career at Auburn in 1994 as an assistant professor in chemical engineering and became department chair in 2003 before being named dean.

The university said Gogue will continue in his role as president through May 16 when Roberts will then take over the full duties of president.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.