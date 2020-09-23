Auburn fans asked not to roll Toomer’s Oaks

AUBURN, Ala. – Football is back on the Plains but officials are asking fans not to roll the trees that sit on Toomer’s Corner this season.

Officials are asking fans not to roll the two Auburn Oaks and nearby 10 descendant trees so the trees can have more time to acclimate to their new environment.

University Arborist Alex Hedgepath says that while the two Auburn Oaks planted in 2017 and the 10 descendant oaks in Samford Park showed excellent progress during the 2020 growing season, they still need special care and monitoring to ensure full establishment.

“Although the Auburn Oaks are exhibiting signs of establishment, these oaks are still easily inside of a long transplant recovery phase,” Hedgepath said. “This means that small roots are still growing aggressively to make up for root loss that occurred before and at the time of planting. It is prudent to reduce foot traffic and excess water so that the new roots are not damaged and can establish the trees as soon as possible.”

Instead, fans are encouraged to celebrate football victories by rolling two large southern magnolia trees and white oak in front of Biggin Hall near Toomer’s Corner.

They also ask fans to follow social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask.

“We want everyone to enjoy the football atmosphere but to do so with COVID-19 safety precautions in mind,” said Dr. Fred Kam, director of the Auburn University Medical Clinic. “This means to wear a mask and stay six feet apart.”

More information can be found here: http://ahealthieru.auburn.edu/