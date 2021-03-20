Auburn confirms dogs poisoned in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Test results have come back from Auburn University confirming that several dogs were poisoned earlier in March.

Plates of dog food had been found in the woods on private property located on County Road 414 in Aroney, east of Boaz.

Three dogs were known to have died while two others are missing and another is recovering.

One of the deceased dogs had been sent to Auburn for testing and it was confirmed that the plates had a type of insecticide laced among the dog food. The poison causes increased salvation, weakness, and vomiting in dogs.

Leaving family members wondering who would go this far to kill man’s best friend.

“We’ve tried to rationalize in our brain what reason someone could have for this. Whether it is to make it easier for a thief or somebody didn’t like our dogs walking by their driveway,” one concerned DeKalb resident told News 19.

A $500 reward is now being offered for information on the poisonings. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.