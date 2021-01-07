Auburn begins first phase COVID-19 vaccinations

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn University received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday.

They received 3,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine and has begun distributing to frontline healthcare workers.

“This is tremendous news for our university campus as we are now able to begin our first phase of inoculating first responders on campus and those who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work remotely,” said Dr. Fred Kam, director of the Auburn University Medical Clinic.

The university has developed a three phase vaccination program based on current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Homeland Security and the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Exact delivery dates for future vaccine dates is not yet know by Auburn University, but planning for the vaccine roll out has been underway for weeks.

Healthcare providers across the campus will be involved in the vaccination clinics, including staff of the Auburn University Medical Clinic and faculty, staff and students from the Harrison School of Pharmacy, Auburn School of Nursing and Auburn’s Social Work Program.

“The goal here is not to hold on to any doses,” Dr. Kam said. “The goal is to give up every dose that we can as quickly as we can.”

As updates are determined, information will be posted on Auburn’s COVID-19 Resource Center website.