Attorney’s perspective: possible Blakely trial faces COVID-19 challenges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — It’s been more than a year since Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was indicted on theft and ethic charges which allege he used his office for personal gain.

Blakely was arrested August 22, 2019.

The state made it clear Tuesday, they wanted a new date for Blakely’s trial on the grounds that Blakely has remained sheriff since his arrest. Prosecutors said they’re confident in the COVID-19 protocols put in place to keep everyone safe and would like to proceed.

But Huntsville defense attorney Ron Smith, who is not involved in the case, said COVID-19 challenges may be too much to overcome in Blakely’s high-profile case.

“I think certainly people who might not have been concerned about serving as a juror a year ago, might very well have strong concerns about it today and say ‘I just don’t want to put myself at risk,'” Smith said.

He said the biggest concern is the client’s legal rights.

“Are my client’s constitutional rights going to be protected by these procedures we have in place to deal with COVID?,” Smith said.

Judges in North Alabama have already made changes to how many people can sit in on a trial, others have required people to watch them virtually. But Smith said judges have to be careful of restrictions.

“The Constitution doesn’t say ‘you have the right to a fair trial, unless there’s an emergency going on, or unless there’s a pandemic.’ It says ‘you have the right to a fair trial,'” Smith said.

The original jury pool for Blakely’s trial was nearly 500 people. Limestone county officials face a major challenge finding the room for them all during jury selection.

News 19 did reach out to Blakely’s defense team for their thoughts about the motion; they chose not to comment at this time.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office did not respond to our request for comment.