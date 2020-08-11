Attorney of teen charged in Rod and Paula Bramblett’s death files motion to recuse

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The attorney of the teenager charged in the fatal Auburn crash that killed Rod and Paula Bramblett filed a motion to recuse himself from the case.

Monday, August 10, Thomas J. Spina, attorney of Johnson Taylor, filed a motion to recuse himself from the case, according to court documents. Taylor, 17, is charged with killing a longtime Auburn broadcaster and his wife in a fatal car crash last year.

The recusal comes after the Court’s advice to the defendant’s counsel during a conference call on Aug. 4, 2020.

Taylor will appear in court November 2 for the start of the trial, which will begin with jury selection. Originally, the trial was set to begin the week of August 31, but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

