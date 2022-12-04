MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said he plans to update the state on the status of Alabama’s capital punishment program.

In a release Sunday, Marshall said he would give the update as part of a news conference Monday.

On Nov 21, Governor Kay Ivey asked Marshall to withdraw motions seeking execution dates for two inmates and requested the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) undertake a full review of the state’s execution process after three failed lethal injections.

Ivey also asked Marshall to not seek additional execution dates for any other death row inmates while the review is in process.

The move came after the uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith last month. The incident was the second time this has happened in 2022 and the third since 2018.

Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said last month that his department is committed to the review and confident it can get the review done right.

“Everything is on the table — from our legal strategy in dealing with last-minute appeals, to how we train and prepare, to the order and timing of events on execution day, to the personnel and equipment involved,” Hamm said in a statement issued through the governor’s office.