Attorney General Steve Marshall says Madison County has paid Confederate monument fine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The state of Alabama has ended its battle with Madison County.

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Friday that the state had received the $25,000 fine owed by Madison County after a Confederate monument was moved to Maple Hill Cemetery in October 2020.

The Confederate monument, which originally sat outside the Madison County Courthouse, now sits in the Confederate soldiers’ section of the Maple Hill Cemetery.

The state fined the county under Alabama’s Memorial Preservation Act, which prohibits any changes to monuments that have been in place for 40 years or longer, including removal.

The $25,000 payment, which was made on behalf of the Madison County Commission, came from an anonymous donor.