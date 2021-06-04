Attorney for man stomped by HPD officer notifies city on plans to sue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department said one officer’s actions in an arrest video were not in policy, and that the case has been referred to Chief Mark McMurray for disciplinary review.

Friday News 19 dug deeper into how often cases are referred to the chief of police. A spokesperson for the department said there were 108 instances in the last year where disciplinary action was warranted for improper conduct.

It’s been five days since 22-year-old Kemontae Hobbs was arrested at a Huntsville Mapco and a Huntsville police officer was seen stomping him on a social media live stream.

His attorney said he’s still recovering.

“He’s doing well. He’s at home with his mom, just resting,” Martin Weinberg said. “He’s still shook up about the situation both physically and emotionally. We’re dealing with a man who has schizophrenia. So, we’re just trying to get him the treatment that he needs. And that’s something we’re focused on. He’s got some medical appointments next week.”

Weinberg said he’s put the City of Huntsville on notice regarding his plan to file a lawsuit on behalf of Hobbs.

“We’ll hold their feet to the fire in terms of if they’re serious about change and reform,” he said.