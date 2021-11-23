Attorney for Brian Martin requesting extra funds to hire private investigator

Martin’s attorney listed several reasons why funds for a private investigator are needed, including the large number of witnesses needed, the possibility of a death penalty, protection needed for the defendant.

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – The attorney for the man charged in the shooting death of a Sheffield police officer is asking the court for funds to pay for a private investigator.

Brian Martin is charged with capital murder in the deaths of Sergeant Nick Risner and William Mealback, Jr. in October.

Martin is accused of killing William Mealback Jr., in Muscle Shoals, and shooting two officers during a shootout shortly after. That resulted in Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner being critically wounded and later dying at Huntsville Hospital.

Martin’s attorney filed a motion on Monday, stating multiple reasons a private investigator is needed, including the number of witnesses needed to be sought out and because the case could result in Martin receiving the death penalty.

Other reasons include Martin not having funds of his own to afford to hire a private investigator, the amount of evidence, and the protection needed for Martin.

The judge has yet to rule on the motion.

Recently, the judge denied an earlier request of Martin’s attorney to limit media at his trial, after his attorney filed motions to block any broadcasting, recording, or photographing of his future court proceedings and bar trial participants from commenting or releasing any information to members of the media.

Sheffield Police Department Lt. Max Dotson, injured in the October shooting, won a lawsuit against Martin earlier this month after it was revealed that he did private investigation work for Martin in 2019.

Martin is scheduled to be in court on December 3.