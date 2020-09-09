Attention Ladies! Trash Pandas to host Diamond Dig

An engagement diamond ring on top of a baseball.

MADISON, Ala. – If you’re waiting for your significant other to “put a ring on it” you may not have to wait much longer… if you attend this event.

On October 3rd, the Trash Pandas are hosting a movie night featuring Sweet Home Alabama. In addition to the movie, Ladies 18-and-up will have a chance to search the infield for a hidden ring.

Participants could find and win a 1-karat solitaire diamond ring worth $5,000.

Sign up for the Diamond Dig here.

Tickets for the movie night can be found here.

All participants will need to register to receive a digging tool, you can do this in advance when you purchase your tickets.