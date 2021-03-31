Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Arson trials to begin in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala.- Two criminal trials are beginning in Marshall County Wednesday after COVID-19 shut down courtrooms last year.

It has been more than two years since police say Shadrack Alcime ran from them and fired two shots at an officer chasing him. “It is a veteran officer, prior marine corps, very good guy, very good officer, very attentive,” said Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith.

Smith said the officer stopped Alcime on Rose Road at Lexington Avenue after he was reported as a possible drunk driver. He explained Alcime stopped, got out of the vehicle, and started walking away. While ignoring the officer’s commands to stop, Smith said Alcime started running. “Very scary. You never know what somebody’s thinking, what their intentions are especially in that situation where the officer did lose visual contact with him for a brief second in time,” added Smith.

He told News 19 as the officer went around the corner of a building, Alcime shot at the officer twice while he was running, but the officer was able to dive out of the way and wasn’t hit.

“We’re very fortunate that something like that don’t happen every day here. We’ve got a very good community here, I felt like anyway the vast majority of our community support local law enforcement. It’s very unfortunate but it happened. I understand the suspect wound up with a broken leg when he jumped a fence but it could have been a whole lot worse,” said Smith.

Officers caught Alcime near the scene a few hours later. His jury trial will be held in Guntersville.

Another criminal trial starting Wednesday morning is for Kenneth Barksdale who is accused of setting a mobile home on fire with at least seven people inside in May 2019.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, Barksdale’s trial will be in Albertville instead of Guntersville.

News 19 previously reported one of people inside the mobile home was on oxygen.

Officers were able to rescue everyone inside.

Barksdale is charged with Arson in the first degree which Marshall County assistant district attorneys said could result in a life sentence.

Opening statements in both trials are expected to start at 9:00 Wednesday morning.