Attalla teen killed in three-vehicle wreck

Authorities say a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Attalla teen on Tuesday, June 8.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reported that the wreck occurred around 6 a.m. on Alabama 79 near Greens Chapel Road when the 18-year-old driver of a 2012 Ford F-150 collided with a 1998 Chevrolet S-10.

The teen, who was driving the Chevrolet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

There is no further information at this time, as Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the crash.