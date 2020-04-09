Atrion Medical in Arab produces intubation boxes to prevent spread of COVID-19 to clinicians

ARAB, Ala. – Employees at Atrion Medical in Arab are going above and beyond to help fill the needs of area clinicians.

The company typically builds inflation devices and contact lens cases, but now they are working on a new product: intubation boxes.

The intubation boxes will be used to protect emergency room doctors and anesthesiologists from COVID-19 during intubation of patients.

“Any time that somebody needs an intubation tube, they need to access the airway, and the clinician is face to face with the patient and so this provides a barrier in between the two and we think it could reduce the chances of a clinicians getting infected,” explained Atrion Medical director of business development Scott Nixon.

The idea comes from a Huntsville nurse anesthetist with ties to Atrion.

“Our director of regulatory, his wife is a nurse anesthetist at an anesthesiologist group in Huntsville. One of her colleagues found a similar box that they’re using in Asia and so he got in touch with our director of quality and said can you build this, that was on Thursday morning. By Thursday night, we had a box built and delivered to them,” said Nixon.

An ER doctor at Marshall Medical Centers also reached out for a box a couple of days later.

“Our team, several of them were out on the golf course, one was on the lake. They came in on Saturday, built a box, delivered it that afternoon,” said Nixon.

After getting some feedback, they made some minor adjustments. Now they’re on their sixth generation of intubation boxes.

They come in two sizes: 22 inches and 28 inches.

Within two weeks, Atrion has created 30 of the polycarbonate intubation boxes to donate to North Alabama clinicians

“Our whole team has worked incredibly hard, Saturdays, Sundays, long hours in order to get these produced. Get them to the people on the front lines, so we are trying to take care of the people that take care of us.

Atrion is also making thousands of face shields for local clinicians, firefighters, EMS workers and even those on the front lines in area grocery stores.