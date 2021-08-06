ATM stolen from Redstone Federal Credit Union

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Officers responded to a business at 220 Wynn Drive around 3 a.m. Friday and discovered an ATM was stolen.

Preliminary reports suggest the ATM was stolen from a Redstone Federal Credit Union.

Huntsville Police are investigating.

