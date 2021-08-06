ATM stolen from Redstone Federal Credit Union News by: News 19 Posted: Aug 6, 2021 / 07:32 AM CDT / Updated: Aug 6, 2021 / 07:32 AM CDT HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Officers responded to a business at 220 Wynn Drive around 3 a.m. Friday and discovered an ATM was stolen. Preliminary reports suggest the ATM was stolen from a Redstone Federal Credit Union. Huntsville Police are investigating. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction