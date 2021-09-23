Atlas V set to liftoff for Landsat 9 mission on Monday

(WHNT) — The United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Atlas V will liftoff from California on Monday for the Landsat 9 mission for both NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey.

The launch is planned for 11:11 a.m. PT on Monday, September 27 from Space Launch Complex-3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

According to ULALaunch.com, the Landsat satellites have provided the “longest continuous global record” of the planet’s landscapes for almost 50 years. This mission will focus on collecting essential data related to Earth’s forests, farms, cities, and freshwater regions.

The Landsat 9 joins its predecessor, Landsat 8, in orbit with both collecting images every eight days.

The launch will be broadcast live beginning at 10:30 a.m. PDT on NASA TV.

Check out the pre-launch photos of the spacecraft here:







All photos provided by the United Launch Alliance via Flickr.