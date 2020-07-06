Atlanta mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Atlanta city councilwoman and mayoral candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms enters a polling site with her daughter Lincoln, 7, to vote in Atlanta, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Like the city’s notorious rush hours, the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor has drawn a veritable traffic jam of candidates seeking one of the highest profile local offices in Southern politics. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ATLANTA (AP) — The mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, announced she has recently tested positive for COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

The mayor tweeted, “COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.”

So far in the state of Georgia, 97,064 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

