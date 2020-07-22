Zaxby’s holds fundraiser for Athens Fire and Rescue Auxiliary

ATHENS, Ala. – An Athens fast-food chain is showing its appreciation to firefighters.

Back in April, a kitchen fire temporarily closed the Zaxby’s restaurant. On Tuesday, the location gave back 10 percent of all dine-in and drive-thru profits to the Athens Fire & Rescue Auxillary. The non-profit assists the less fortunate in the community.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back our loyal guests and eager to invite new folks to come see us,” Zaxby’s owner Ben Williams said. “We appreciate the Athens community and its patience as we rebuilt, and we’re so grateful to Athens Fire & Rescue for saving our restaurant,” stated Williams.

Thanks Zaxby's & everyone who is coming out tonight to support Athens Fire and Rescue Auxiliary. Part of proceeds made through 10 pm will go to our auxiliary to support programs such as Shop with a Firefighter at Christmas. pic.twitter.com/kJ6X48kUDz — City of Athens, AL (@AthensAL) July 21, 2020