LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says a single-vehicle wreck has shut down the northbound lanes of I-65 near Elkmont.

According to ALEA, the wreck occurred around 2:42 Saturday near mile marker 358 in Limestone County. The agency said the wreck has shut down the northbound lanes of I-65 near the Elkmont exit.

The lanes will be shut down for an “undetermined amount of time,” according to ALEA.

The agency said Alabama State Troopers are on the scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.