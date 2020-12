LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A woman was killed in a head-on collision early Sunday morning.

According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, the collision happened on Huntsville-Brownsferry Road around 6:15 a.m.

West said one car involved in the wreck burst into flames. However, the woman driving was able to escape before the fire and was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the second car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures.