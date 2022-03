LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Lacey’s Spring woman was killed in a wreck early Friday morning.

Alabama State Troopers said Shirley Morrison Gore, 79, was killed when a 2006 Dodge Ram collided with the 2007 Chevy HHR she was driving. The Ram driver was injured and taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of Black Road and Mooresville Road around 6:40 a.m. Gore was pronounced dead at the scene.