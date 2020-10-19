Woman charged with manslaughter and DUI in fatal September wreck

ATHENS, Ala. – A Huntsville woman has been charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence in connection with a fatal multiple-vehicle wreck in Limestone County in September.

Athens Police Department investigated the cause of a deadly three-car crash that occurred on September 22, 2020.

Police say Tonyia Shepard, 43 of Huntsville, was driving south on US Hwy 31 when she rear-ended a car that was stopped for a red light at the intersection of Huntsville Browns Ferry Rd. Authorities confirmed that the driver of the car struck by Shepard, Elizabeth Tucker, 22, was killed and her younger sister was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.

Athens Police charged Tonyia Shepard with one count of Manslaughter and one count of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. Shepard was booked at Athens Police Department then placed into the Limestone County Jail to await bond.