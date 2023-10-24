ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – A woman has been arrested on assault charges after police say she broke into an Athens home and shot the resident.

Officers with the Athens Police Department (APD) were called to the home in the 700 block of Brownsferry Street for a person who had been shot, according to a spokesperson with APD.

25-year-old Mary Natasa Lashinta Noble entered the home with a gun while the victim was asleep and began demanding money, according to APD investigators. The two fought, resulting in the resident being shot. The APD spokesperson says the victim is currently in the ICU at Huntsville Hospital.

Mary Natasha Lashinta Noble (Photo: Athens Police Department)

A spokesperson with APD said Noble was arrested around 11:25 p.m. She was charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree assault.

Noble is being held at the Limestone County Jail. A bond has not yet been set.

The police department added that they would like the residents of Athens to know that this was an isolated event and not a random violent crime.