LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Maryland woman accused of murdering an Athens resident in their home during a burglary is set to appear in court Wednesday, according to court records.

Diana Lyn Rogers, 41, was charged with capital murder, second-degree burglary and obstructing a governmental operation following an incident in April 2022.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Rogers was found in the backyard of an Athens home on Maiden Court and was “acting strange.” Authorities said she tried to lead the deputies away from the house, and when they tried to detain her, they said she started fighting back.

Deputies also confirmed they found 58-year-old Diane Crane Defoor dead inside the home. Following an autopsy, Defoor’s death was listed as a homicide, caused by “sharp-force injuries.”

Rogers was held without bond on the capital murder charge. Court records show she was indicted a few months later.

The settlement docket hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Limestone County Courthouse.