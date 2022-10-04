ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — One man is behind bars after authorities say he tried to rob a local bartender in front of an entire restaurant as witnesses stepped in to help.

31-year-old Jonathan Clayton Moore was charged with first-degree robbery after the Athens Police Department says they responded to Mac’s Sports Bar & Grill on Saturday night for a disturbance involving a man with a gun.

Jonathan Moore (Athens Police Dept.)

When officers arrived on scene, they found that several people had watched as the alleged robbery happened unfolded in front of them.

Police say that the man, later identified as Moore, had gone behind the bar and demanded money from the bartender, and the two began fighting.

Those in the restaurant decided to intervene and help, according to authorities. They were able to get the gun away from Moore and held him until officers arrived.

Moore remains in the Limestone County Jail on a $100,000 bond.