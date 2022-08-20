ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — When 10-year-old Luke Reaves was invited to the Dealers Auto Auction Classic Car Sale, he thought he was just there to help sell a car, with the proceeds benefiting Make a Wish. However, Luke also received the news that his wish will be granted.

Luke keeps his eyes on the sky, studying the stars and keeping track of spacecraft preparing for launch, so he and his family will travel to Lowell Observatory in Arizona, a place Luke said is great for stargazing.

“In Arizona, there’s no light pollution,” he said.

Luke’s mom, Emily Reaves, said the family did a lot of research when deciding where to travel.

“When this opportunity came along, we just wanted to go big with it, and we were just really drawn to that area,” she said.

Until Saturday, Luke was one of more than 285 kids in Alabama waiting for a wish, but after the day’s fundraiser, Make a Wish is one step closer to making other dreams come true.

“We’re thankful for people being so excited to want to support kids like Luke with Make a Wish,” said Emily Reaves. “It just gives them such a great opportunity, and it means a lot to our family.”

The car that Luke helped auction off sold for $30,000, and the money will go to Make a Wish.

“These are kids with critical illnesses and it’s important that we raise this money and continue to partner with organizations in the community to really make things happen so we can grant these wishes,” said Make a Wish North Alabama Development Manager Lacy Fitzpatrick.

Luke said he and others should to shoot for the sky.

“If you miss the moon, you may land among the stars,” he said.

