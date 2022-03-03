LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The U.S. Department (USDA) of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed a wild duck in Limestone County was found to have Avian Influenza (HPAI).

The USDA says the disease was discovered in a wild, hunter-harvested American wigeon.

According to the APHIS, cases of “Eurasian H5 HPAI” were found in South Carolina in January 2022, and have since been found in 14 additional states.

What to know about the virus:

The USDA states that the HPAI H5 viruses infect the respiratory and gastrointestinal tracts of birds, spreads rapidly, and have potentially high mortality in infected poultry.

Can humans get infected?

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, “The risk to humans from Eurasian H5 HPAI is low.” The CDC says there has not been a reported case of Eurasian H5 HPAI in humans in the U.S.

Anyone wanting more information about the risk of the avian flu spreading to humans can visit the CDC’s website here.

How was the virus found in Limestone County?

The USDA says samples were collected for testing from the duck in Limestone County during routine monitoring for the disease. Initial tests were positive for Eurasian H5 HPAI, and additional tests by the APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa confirmed the positive results.

Should hunters be cautious?

According to the USDA, hunters should minimize direct contact with any wild birds by wearing gloves. Of course, handwashing with soap and warm water is encouraged if direct contact occurs. They also advise changing your clothes before coming into contact with healthy domestic poultry and birds.

Wild birds can be infected with avian influenza without appearing sick.

How can I report a bird I think is infected?

The public is encouraged to report dead or dying bird sightings to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) for collection and testing. You can report a sighting by calling ADCNR’s Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division at (334) 242-3469. Officials say it is important to avoid contact with any dead or dying bird.

For information regarding HPAI and domestic poultry, contact the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries at (800) 642-7761.