ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The long-awaited Whataburger location in Athens will officially open next week.

According to a news release from the restaurant chain, the new location will open on Tuesday, November 1 at 11 a.m. The restaurant will bring 120 jobs to the area and be led by Operating Partner Shenequa Phipps.

The new Whataburger is located at 1321 U.S. Highway 72 East in Athens.

When it opens, Whataburger will be drive-thru only. The company said it will roll out additional services like indoor dining, online orders, and delivery at a later date.

The Athens location is the first of 30 planned Whataburger restaurants throughout north and central Alabama. The other announced locations are:

Albertville: Located at 6950 U.S. Highway 431 in Albertville (set to open in late 2022)

Located at 6950 U.S. Highway 431 in Albertville (set to open in late 2022) Cullman: 2015 Cherokee Avenue SW in Cullman (set to open in 2023)

2015 Cherokee Avenue SW in Cullman (set to open in 2023) Florence: 1562 Florence Blvd. in Florence (set to open in 2023)

1562 Florence Blvd. in Florence (set to open in 2023) Hazel Green: Located at 14739 U.S. Highway 231 in Hazel Green (set to open in 2023)

Located at 14739 U.S. Highway 231 in Hazel Green (set to open in 2023) Huntsville: 5850 University Drive NW in Huntsville (set to open in 2023)

5850 University Drive NW in Huntsville (set to open in 2023) Madison: Located at 7833 Highway 72 W in Madison (set to open in late 2022)

Located at 7833 Highway 72 W in Madison (set to open in late 2022) Scottsboro: Located at 23065 John T. Reid Parkway in Scottsboro (set to open in 2023)

Whataburger broke ground in Athens in February. Those interested in applying for a job at the new restaurant can see open positions here.