ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — A new Whataburger location will break ground this week in Athens. The restaurant is planning to open this summer.

According to AL.com, the new restaurant is part of the franchise’s plan to open 30 new restaurants over the next five years. Whataburger has already opened three locations in Alabama since November, including one in Huntsville.

The Athens restaurant will be located at 1321 U.S. 72 East. 120 workers will be hired.

John Reno, the chief executive officer of MWB, Whataburger’s operating partner, said, “This is the first of many new Whataburger restaurants MWB will open from the Tennessee Valley to Birmingham and surrounding areas.”

“We look forward to opening our doors this summer and continuing Whataburger’s legacy of serving great food and friendly service to our new friends in Athens,” Reno concluded.

Those interested in applying for a job at the new restaurant can see open positions here.