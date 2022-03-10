ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — City officials held the annual State of the City address in Athens on Thursday.

Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks addressed the previous year and looked to the future growth of the city. After more than ten years in office, Marks said he has seen many changes come to the area.

“We’ve got to get better, and I mean that when I say ‘we,'” Marks said. “We’re all in this together.”

The theme of this year’s address, ‘All in for Athens,’ highlights two major points. First, the Athens community relies on civic engagement. Secondly, Athens leaders are working with businesses and citizens to foster development in the area.

“All this big business, it’s really keeping up with things, and it’s a challenge to keep up with the growth,” Marks said.

The number of commercial and residential permits filed annually in Athens more than doubled from 2015 to 2021. Last year, 660 permits were filed resulting in roughly 158 million dollars in investment in Athens.

Marks said growth comes with infrastructure challenges, like expanding the city’s sewer system.

“It is necessary infrastructure for growth and development of your community, our community,” Marks said. “You expand, your sewer expands.”

In the past year, Athens residents have seen the arrival of new restaurants, businesses, entertainment spaces, and an elementary school.

Later this year, the city will work to expand parks, including the development of a new walking trail.

In the future, Athens will see the development of several retail spaces including one that will house a Buc-ee’s. Marks said, based on approved housing permits in the city, he expects Athens to grow to a city of 35 to 45,000 in the next few years.

“I encourage you to be involved,” Marks said. “It’s a great area, and it’s a great opportunity for all of us to make Athens, Limestone County, and this whole area the best it can be.”