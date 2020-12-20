Watch Live: Funeral services for Debbie Blakely, wife of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Funeral services were held Sunday afternoon for Debbie Blakely, wife of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

She died Sunday, December 13.

Visitation was held from 1-2 p.m. at the Tanner High School gymnasium, with the service set to start at 2 p.m. Capacity in the gym was limited to 20% capacity in compliance with ADPH COVID-19 guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Debbie Blakely Memorial Scholarship Fund through MTM Educational Enrichment. Donations can be made in person through Heather McFarland at PNC Bank on Highway 72 in Athens, or mailed to MTM Educational Enrichment, c/o Debbie Blakely Memorial Scholarship Fund, 112 Market Street West, Athens, AL 35611.

The family also is requesting donations to Hospice of Limestone County.