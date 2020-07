The Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association announced they are canceling the Summer Concert Series: Singing on the Square due to COVID-19 concerns.

"It's not a decision we came to lightly, as so many in the Athens-Limestone community are desperately seeking some normalcy during these uncertain times," said Teresa Todd, President of Athens Limestone Tourism. "I’ve become friends with so many of our regular attendees who look forward to every summer for these concerts. However, if I was to cause harm to any one of them I would be devastated.”