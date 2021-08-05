WATCH: Acting Limestone County Sheriff holds news conference

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Acting Limestone County Sheriff Mike West is holding a news conference on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Mike, Blakely, the longest-serving sheriff in the state, was convicted of felony theft and ethics charges and officially removed from office. Limestone County Coroner Mike West assumed the role of sheriff after the guilty verdict was read.

Governor Ivey will appoint a new sheriff. A spokesperson for her office says they will begin accepting applications and then the interview process will start in the coming weeks.

Mike Blakely is facing up to twenty years in prison for each of the felony convictions. His sentencing date has been scheduled for August 20.