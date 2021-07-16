WATCH: Limestone County Sheriff’s Deputies rescue man who nearly drowned

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, along with several other agencies, responded to a drowning call Thursday night.

The agencies were called to Easter Ferry Road and Morris Road around 6 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Jake Abernathy was on the way home and was first to arrive; he entered the woods and spotted the man on the opposite side of the water from where authorities were staging.

He swam across a swift current, retrieved the man, and Deputy Lucas Ferrell jumped into the water to assist him.

Deputy Richard Clanton and Lt. Rhett McNatt helped pull the man out of the water.

Athens EMS responded and administered first aid to the man, who was responsive as first responders tended to him.

Once the man was stable enough, Elkmont Volunteer Fire Department supplied a specialized stretcher for getting the man to the road, roughly 800 yards away.

From there, an ambulance took him to a nearby med flight unit, at which time, he was taken to Huntsville Hospital.