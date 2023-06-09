LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is asking the public to watch video surveillance footage of a suspected burglar to see if they recognize him.

Authorities say a man entered the property of H&R Agri-Power on Highway 31 in Tanner after dark on June 3. The video captures the man, shirtless, wearing gloves and a shirt wrapped around his face, peeking into a company truck.

The man also shut the main breaker off and pulled the meter base that supplied power to the entire business, according to the LCSO.

(Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office)

He then got into several company vehicles on the property before going inside the building, where authorities say he ripped the alarm panel off the wall.

Anyone who thinks they may recognize the man is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (256) 232-0111.