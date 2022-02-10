LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man wanted by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is now in custody, according to authorities.

A Be On the Lookout (BOLO) was issued for Jimmy Dale Gatlin, II on February 4. The sheriff’s office posted on their Facebook page Wednesday night that Gatlin had been located and is now in custody.

He was wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Nelson Road recently.

Gatlin faces several charges, including two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possessing/receiving stolen property, robbery, possession of marijuana, domestic violence/burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempt to elude by any means.

No further details surrounding his arrest have been made available at this time.