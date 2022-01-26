LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says one woman wanted in connection with a drug bust earlier this week has turned herself into authorities.
Cassondra Gayle Ritchie, 31, of Athens, turned herself in on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.
Richardson was wanted for first-degree hindering prosecution.
The LCSO arrested five people following a search warrant of a home in Elkmont on multiple drug charges after law enforcement recovered approximately one-half pound of methamphetamine. Warrants were issued for two women in connection to the investigation.
- Andrew Joseph Darmer, 46, of Elkmont, AL, was charged with drug trafficking and is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center. Darmer’s bond has been set at $500,000.
- Ashley Breanne Darmer, 30, of Elkmont, AL, has been charged with first-degree hindering prosecution and has been released from the Limestone County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.
- Jessica Lynn Thompson, 25, of Athens, AL, has been charged with drug trafficking, and has been released from the Limestone County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.
- Jeffery Darrell Black, 56, of Elkmont, AL, has been charged with first-degree hindering prosecution. Black is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.
- Jordan Thomas Sneath, 27, of Huntsville, AL, has been charged with first-degree hindering prosecution and has been released from the Limestone County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.
Authorities are still looking for Joni Leah Smith, 45, of Toney, AL, for possession of a controlled substance.
If you know the whereabouts of Smith, contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111.